LSE Group to set up tech centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) would be setting up a Technology Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. This would help boost banking, financial and insurance sectors and generate employment.

This announcement was made after a meeting Industries Minister K T Rama Rao had with LSEG Group CIO Anthony McCarthy in London on Friday. KTR is on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up the Centre of Excellence was signed by Telangana IT and Industry Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Anthony McCarthy. “The establishment of the Technology Centre of Excellence by London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in Hyderabad is a significant boost to the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector in the city. The move is expected to create ample employment opportunities and drive growth in the industry,” KTR said.

The London Stock Exchange Group is a leading global financial market infrastructure and data provider, operating in 70 countries worldwide and serving customers in 190 countries.



With over 2,000 issuers across 100+ countries and a benchmark of $161 linked to FTSE Russell indexes, LSEG continues to be a major player in the global financial industry.