L&T firm defies State govt diktat, refuses to return CC

Hyderabad: The L&T company, the main contract agency of the infamous Medigadda barrage, defied the state government’s instruction to return the Completion Certificate (CC) of the barrage works. Even after three months of the orders issued by the state Irrigation department, the agency did not respond till date. The Irrigation wing is in a big dilemma on how to proceed and solve the issue when the probe into the damage of Medigadda barrage by Justice Ghose is nearing completion.

Top sources said that the contract agency refused to obey the state government’s demand to surrender the CC as part of resolving the ongoing tussle between the government and L and T over the repairs of the damaged barrage. The irrigation officials already admitted that the then BRS government handed the CC to the agency even before the completion of the barrage works.

After the Congress came to power, the irrigation authorities have found that the L and T company got the certificate even before the completion of the works at the barrage. The certificate was invalid since the works which cost more than Rs 150 crore were not completed. “On the repeated insistence of the company, the irrigation officials issued the certificate to the company on March 15, 2021. During that period, work was not completed. After conducting the audit, the irrigation department asked the company to return the certificate”, said an official.

The officials who were responsible in the issuing of the certificate without informing the higher authorities were also identified. The Ghose Commission had also grilled a group of officials on the role of the contract agency in the completion of works and the damage of the barrage. The officials reportedly told the Commission that some irrigation engineers took decisions unilaterally and issued certificates without considering the financial burden on the state. The L and T company was moving cautiously ever since the piers of the barrages sank last year and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) found the role of the agency in the damage of the barrage in its interim report. Sources said that the company was waiting for the final report of the NDSA to respond to the notice sent by the government and return the completion certificate. The contract agency is confident that the irrigation wing will face consequences for issuing the certificate to it and not the company in the entire episode.