LTI Mindtree, NITI Aayog Support Gattu Anganwadi Centres with Digital Tools

Gadwal: In a significant step towards strengthening digital learning and technology adoption in rural education, District Collector B.M. Santosh distributed 49 tablets and Bluetooth speakers to Anganwadi centres in Gattu Mandal on Thursday.

Speaking at a review meeting with members of Shikshana Foundation, Bhavishya Bharat, and National Agro Foundation at the IDOC Conference Hall, the Collector appreciated the contributions of LTI Mindtree towards the development of Gattu Mandal. He emphasized the need to focus more on the 39 indicators suggested by NITI Aayog, noting that Gattu Anganwadi centres were lagging behind in seven key indicators.

Highlighting the initiative, the Collector said that to enhance the usage of technology in Anganwadis and to ensure timely updates on the Poshan Tracker app, a total of 49 tablets were provided – 12 through NITI Aayog’s Champions of Change program (worth ₹2.40 lakh) and 37 tablets with 37 Bluetooth speakers sponsored by LTI Mindtree. He noted that the devices would be highly useful for teachers and children in boosting digital learning and nutrition monitoring.

LTI Mindtree South Zone Head, Lalitha R. Holla, said that as part of the company’s CSR initiative, nearly ₹11 lakh had been spent to provide the 37 tablets and Bluetooth speakers to Anganwadi centres. She added that LTI Mindtree was also implementing the “Prerana – FLN Program” and STEM awareness programs across 23 schools in Gattu Mandal, along with digital skills training in six high schools.

Representatives of Bhavishya Bharat explained that under the Comprehensive Rural Development Project, efforts were underway in Anganwadi improvement, check-dam construction, promotion of natural farming, self-help group-based production units, scholarships, and health camps.

National Agro Foundation representatives added that agriculture-based initiatives, watershed management, and check-dam development activities were in progress in the mandal.

The meeting was attended by District Welfare Officer Sunanda, Anganwadi Supervisor Sandhya Rani, NITI Aayog Coordinator Afzal, National Agro Foundation members Ramesh, Vijay, Rangaswamy, Bhavishya Bharat members Rajasekhar and Vinay, and Shikshana Foundation representative Kashinath, among others.