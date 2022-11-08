Lunar Eclipse: Temples to remain closed today

Many temples that include Balaji Temple, Mahakali Ujjaini Temple, Ganesh Temple and many more in the city to remain closed on Tuesday due to the lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan).

The resident of Hyderabad will be able to witness the celestial activity partially from 5:40 to 6:19 pm. The total eclipse will end at around 5:11 pm and the partial eclipse will end around 6:19 pm. Because the moon is below the horizon everywhere in India at the time, the start of the partial and total eclipse will not be visible here.

"On Tuesday, due to the lunar eclipse, the doors of the temple will be closed from 8:00 am on Tuesday to 6:00 am on Wednesday. Shuddhi Punyahavachanam after the Grahanam and Abhishekam will be done in Ekantham. Later, devotees would be allowed to offer prayers," said the temple officials of Balaji Temple.

According to the Executive officer of Ujjaini Mahakali temple, the temple is to be closed on Tuesday after offering morning prayers to the goddess, temple will be closed at 8 pm and will open on Wednesday at 9 am. After purifying the temple by sprinkling the holy water at the temple premises, the doors would open on Wednesday, at 9.00 am.