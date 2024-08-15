Live
Madhu Yashki Goud Inaugurates Lalithyam Hospital
Madhu Yashki Goud Inaugurates Lalithyam Hospital
Madhu Yashki Goud, Chairman of the TPCC Campaign Committee and former MP, inaugurated the newly established Lalithyam Hospital at Sushma x roads, Indiranagar in Vanasthalipuram today. He emphasized that only by providing better medical services to patients can one earn their appreciation and advised the hospital management and doctors to work in that direction.
He expressed his hope that Lalithyam Hospital, which is specially designed for maternity and pediatric care, would achieve success in all respects. The event was attended by Road Development Corporation Chairman Mall Reddy Ram Reddy, Corporators Daripalli Rajasekhar Reddy, Venkateswara Reddy, hospital management including Dr. Vamsi Mohan, Kondoju Srinivas, and Morishetty Santosh Kumar, among others.