Madhusudana Chary appointed as MLC under governor quota
Former assembly speaker Madhusudana Chary has been appointed as nominated MLC by the Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
The governor approved the name of Madhusudana Chary following the proposal of the TRS party.
Earlier, the TRS party proposed the name of Kaushik Reddy to the governor. However, the party withdrew its proposalafter announcing his name under MLA quota.
Later, the names of Madhusudana Chary and Deshapati Srinivas surfaced for the governor quota MLC seat. However, the TRS proposed the name of Madhusudana Chary which was approved by the governor.
