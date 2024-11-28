Maha poll result may derail Congress poaching plan in State

Hyderabad: There cent Maharashtra election results might have dampened the spirits of the Congress party, but the main opposition party in the State, BRS, seems to be happier, as the party leadership feels that this would restrict the party leaders, including MLAs, from going into the ruling party in the State.

There have been news reports that a few more BRS leaders, including at least three MLAs, are looking to desert the party in the coming days. There were speculations in the political circles that the MLAs were from the city and close to the BRS top leaders. The BRS leadership feels that the party MLAs will think twice before taking a decision to join the Congress. A senior leader of the party said that people are losing faith in the Congress at the national level, and it was proved in the just concluded Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

“The performance of Congress was not at all good even in Jharkhand, and they could win a handful of seats only because they had an alliance with the regional party like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the tribally dominant State,” said the BRS leader. Recently, the TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud claimed that a few more MLAs who were closely associated with the BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, would join the Congress party. Already ten BRS MLAs have defected and joined the ruling party. The BRS had filed cases against the MLAs in court seeking their disqualification. The BRS leaders said that now the allurement of the BRS MLAs by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will not work out. “After the victory of the Congress party, some of the MLAs might have joined, but now, after the poor performance, they will think twice.

Our party has succeeded in exposing the government to the failure of implementing the pre-poll promises. People are questioning the government, and the Lagacharla incident has brought bad name to the government. It is the BRS that is going to come back into power next time,” said the BRS leader.