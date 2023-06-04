Mahabubabad: K Chandrashekar Rao transformed farming, says Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Mahabubabad/Mulugu : ‘Farmer is the King’ is not a mere slogan, but the policy of the State government, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said, referring to the slew of schemes implemented by the government.

Taking part in the Farmers Day as part of decennial Telangana Formation celebrations at Boddugonda village under Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district on Saturday, Rathod said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has brought about a revolutionary change to the agricultural sector, thereby restoring the respect of the farmers.

Citing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power to the agriculture sector and irrigation facilities etc, she said that the State had witnessed a significant increase in paddy production. Mahabubabad MLA B Shankar Naik said that Telangana was a drought-prone region in the united Andhra Pradesh; however, KCR made it the rice bowl of the country by ensuring irrigation facilities to one crore acres in the last nine years. District collector K Shashanka was among others present.

The minister also participated in the celebrations at Chalvai village in Mulugu district. Speaking on the occasion, Rathod said that KCR is a great visionary and turned Telangana into a rice bowl. Mulugu district has become a tourist hub in the State due to the efforts of KCR. ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish, district collector Krishna Aditya and superintendent of police Gaush Alam were among others present.