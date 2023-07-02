Mahabubabad Pioneer in the production of Chilli powder in Telangana-KTR

Hyderabad: Mahabubabad, once a backward area in the united Warangal district, is making remarkable progress in all fields after the formation of Telangana, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said on Sunday.

In a tweet, KTR said that Mahabubabad district has become the pioneer in the production of chilli powder in the state, with an annual production of 1.5 lakh metric tonnes. He said that the district accounts for 25% of the total chilli crop produced in Telangana.



KTR said that two chilli processing units have been set up in Mahabubabad to support the chilli farmers of the district. These units, Plant Lipids in Kuravi Mandal and Vidya Herbs in Maripeda Mandal, have a combined processing capacity of 150 metric tonnes of chilli per day.



The minister said that the establishment of these units has helped to increase the income of chilli farmers in the district by 10 to 20%. Plant Lipids, for example, has already collected 5000 metric tonnes of chilli worth Rs 100 crores.



KTR said that the government is committed to promoting the growth of the chilli industry in Mahabubabad and other parts of Telangana. He urged farmers to take advantage of the government's support schemes and to increase their chilli cultivationvv