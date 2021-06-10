Mahabubabad: Site identified for Medical college

Mahabubabad: Good days are ahead for Mahabubabad, predominantly Adivasi district, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said, referring to the fillip given by the State Government for the healthcare.

After inspecting a site measuring 48 acres for the proposed medical college here on Thursday, the Minister said that the locals need not have to run to Warangal for medical emergencies as Mahabubabad was getting one after the other facilities.

"The State Government had upgraded the Area Hospital and set up T-Diagnostic Centre to address the needs of the locals. The medical and nursing colleges could be a game changer for the all round development of Manukota (earlier known as Mahabubabad)," Rathod said.

The economic activity of the district is set to hit a high with the three national highways passing through Mahabubabad. The proposed horticulture and polytechnic colleges also augur well for the development of the district, she said.

MP Maloth Kavitha said that the proposed site adjacent to the highway is ideal for the medical college. Mahabubabad MLA B Shankar Naik said that the demand for medical college has finally been fulfilled with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's resolve. District collector VP Gautham said that medical college works will begin after getting the government's approval. Zilla parishad chairperson A Bindu and municipal chairman Rammohan Reddy were among others present.