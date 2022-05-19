Mahabubnagar: APGVB authorities distribute exam materials to students

Mahabubnagar: The SSC students of Zillah Parishad High School in Velikicherla village of Bhootpur mandal were motivated to study well and excel on par with other school students public examinations and were later distributed examination materials like exam pads and pens by the officials of Andhra Pradesh Grameen Vikas Bank authorities (APGVB) on Thursday.

Speaking to Hans India, senior teacher Balalingaiah, said that as many as more than 48 SSC students from ZPHS Velikicherla were distributed exam pads, pens, pencils and certificate folders.

The ZPHS school principal and headmaster Kavitha, also took part in the programme. While speaking on the occasion the principal urged the students to work hard and study well to get good marks in the public examinations.

The principal also thanked the AGBV bank authorities particularly Akhil the ABGV Velikicherla bank in charge for their philanthropic activities and helping the SSC students by providing necessary equipments during the ongoing public examinations.