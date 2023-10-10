Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders go door-to-door

Mahabubnagar: DCC general secretary Siraj Qadri along with senior Congress leader Yennam Srinivas Reddy conducted a door-to-door campaign in Mahabubnagar on Monday and explained to the people about 6 guarantee schemes being announced by the party.

Visiting each doorstep in the Simhagiri area of the 34th ward of Mahabubnagar constituency Siraj said that the Congress party is the only one that has secular credentials and will protect the interests of all sections of the people. Senior congress leaders from Mahabubnagar including Yennam Srinivas Reddy along with Congress TPCC General Secretary S A Vinod, Town President Laxman Yadav, Fahim State Minority Secretary, Fayaz Mahbubnagar District Minority Cell President, Mahabubnagar Assembly Youth Congress President Chendrasekar Yadav and Congress leaders and other activists participated the program.