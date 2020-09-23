Mahabubnagar: Doctors save new-born twin girls poisoned by father

Mahabubnagar: The newly born twin girls, who were poisoned by their father, were saved by Dr Sekhar of Ravi Children Hospital in Mahabubnagar. Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud safely handed over the twins to their mother after they were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Going into the details, September 4, Keshavulu's wife Krishnaveni gave birth to Keshavulu's wife Krishnaveni gave birth to twin girls in Desaipally village of Gandeed mandal. Unhappy with the twin daughters, Keshavulu wanted to eliminate the infants. He mixed insecticide in the milk and gave it to them. Later the mother observed both the girls vomiting and crying and rushed them to Ravi Children's hospital.

Dr Sekhar said both the girls were in critical condition when they were admitted to the hospital. They were able to save the kids after 22 days. Dr Sekhar said they have provided treatment to the twins free of cost.

Minister Srinvias Goud visited the hospital and handed over the healthy babies to their mother. The Minister thanked the hospital authorities for providing free treatment worth Rs 6 lakh and felicitated Dr Sekhar for saving the lives of the twin girls.