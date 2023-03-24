Mahabubnagar: Economic uplift will make Dalits equals

Mahabubnagar: Dr V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Prohibition, Tourism, Sports and Youth welfare, has stressed that caste discrimination will end in the country only when the Dalits and other downtrodden communities are given opportunities to develop economically and socially.



Addressing a meeting on business opportunities for SC/STs in food processing industry held by DICCI here on Thursday, he said the Dalit Bandhu was targeted at empowering the Dalits and help them scale the social ladder. The second phase of the innovative scheme would soon benefit around 1,100 families in each constituency across the state. The state government's recent decision to provide reservation in the allocation of wine shops to the SCs and STs showed its increasing commitment towards these communities, he pointed out. He observed that if Dalit Bandhu was implemented across the country, it would lead to great transformation of lives of poor SCs and earn them equal status in the society. He explained the various features of the scheme and how it was helping the poor people make respectful livelihoods. In this regard, he was all praise for DICCI's efforts to empower Dalits and tribals by helping them turn entrepreneurs. Dr C Lakshma Reddy, Jadcherla MLA, appreciated DICCI for taking up awareness programmes for SC/STs in the district. He called upon the aspiring entrepreneurs to make use of the expertise and cooperation of DICCI to make decent income.

DICCI national president Narra Ravi Kumar was all praise for the State government for its commitment and measures to promote the welfare of the poor Dalits in the State and assured to do their bit for the empowerment of Dalits and the downtrodden in Telangana. MLC Kashireddy Narayana Reddy, ZP Vice Chairman Yadaiah, DICCI state president Aruna, former DICCI state president K Ravikumar, Sarpanchula Sangam state president Praneel Chander, and others were present.