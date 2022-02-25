Mahabubnagar: Education department apathy leaves many students in lurch

Mahabubnagar: The newly admitted batch of PG, B.Ed and D.Ed students in various colleges across Mahabubnagar district are losing out suffering due to lack of scholarships as authorities have failed to upload their details on the EDCET website.



Following this, the students who have got admissions for the academic year 2021-22 are now facing a tough time as they are not able to apply for the fresh scholarships as the scholarship website is not showing their details.

Raising this issue, Raju, the All India Students Federation district secretary, criticised that thousands of students are left in lurch by the negligent education department officials by not uploading their details on the website.

"We have to apply for scholarships online. Details relating to the students' hall-tickets and other information need to be filled in. Only when the student keys in the basic data, will all the details be displayed, and it will then allow one to make scholarship application. As the last date for the scholarships is already over, the students are now in a tizzy as they have not applied for the scholarships. The officials should immediately upload the details of the new admissions and extend the scholarship dates and enable the students to apply for the fresh scholarships," demanded the AISF district secretary.

As the students have not applied for the online scholarships, the wardens in the hostels are forcing them to go out of the hostels as they are not able to get mess charges as part of their scholarships. In view of this, AISF demanded that the authorities immediately resolve the students' issues and help them get scholarships at the earliest in order to continue their studies without any problems.