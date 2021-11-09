Mahabubnagar: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud allocates wine shops to BC, SC and STs

Mahabubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud implemented the new excise policy in Mahabubnagar by allocating the wine shops to BC, SC and ST category applicants as per the new reservation rules at district Collectorate on Monday.

The applicants of various reserve categories were allocated wine shops through draw of lottery system. Of the total 90 wine shops across Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts, 3 shops were allocated to STs, 10 shops were allocated to SCs and 14 shops were allocated to BC category applicants. The remaining shops will be kept in the open category pool.

While speaking on the occasion the Minister said that never before in the history of India had any State implemented reservation policy in the allocation of wine shops. The main objective behind providing reservations in allocating wine shops to BC, SC and ST category is to help these category people to have a chance of better financial business prospects and get equal opportunities for all sections of people to earn a better living. "As per the new reservation policy the BC (Gowda), SC and ST communities across the State will be allocated liquor shops through lottery. The main aim of reservation in allocation of wine shops to these communites is to achieve better financial cushion for these communities. Of the 2,620 liquor shops across the State, 15 per cent (363) will be allotted to Gowda, 10 per cent (262) to SCs and 5 per cent (131) to ST category applicants," said the Minister.

The Minister said of the total 2,620 wine shops 1,864 shops will be placed in the open category, while remaining 756 shops will be allocated to the reserved categories as per the new reservation rules to the reserved category applicants.

Adding further, the Minister said that the liquor shops in all districts across Telangana would be allotted to the above communities through lottery system only. The installment option has been extended to shop owners of these communities. Against two bank gurantees earlier, this time the government had decided to accept only one bank guarantee. And this time, the application fee and license fee has also not been increased. However the tariff slabs have been increased from 8 to 12, informed the Minister. Informing further, the Minister said that in the past there was a limit for one shop to sing and but now there is no such limit.

Referring to illicit liquor, drugs and ganja in the State, the Minister said that the government would crack down on gundumba and marijuana by identifying those who cultivate and transport marijuana and register PD act against them.

He said that in the past, sheep and fish were given free to Yadavs and Mudirajas, and their aim was to see that each caste could live with self-respect. The Minister also said that for improvement of education system, the government had established about 1000 Gurukuls across the State enabling the poor to have better quality education.

The Excise Minister also handed over the appointment orders to about 23 newly appointed ANMs on the occasion.

District Collector Venkata Rao, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Tejas Nandalal Power, Additional Collector of Revenue K Sita Rama Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Excise Qureshi, Circle Inspector Balakrishna, District BC Welfare Officer Indira, DTDO Chatru, SC Development Officer Yadayya and others were present on the occasion.