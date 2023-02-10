Mahabubnagar: February 20 last date to apply for SC/ST scholarships

Mahabubnagar: The students belonging to SC and ST categories are asked to register and apply for their scholarships on or before February 20. District Collector G Ravi Nayakon Thursday asked the officials to complete the scholarship registration process before February 20 and ensure all the eligible students get the scholarships. The Collector particularly asked the officials to focus on students staying in hostels and not to leave out a single eligible candidate for the scholarships.

Special officers were asked to identify the SC and ST students studying in the hostels under their jurisdiction and prepare lists. They should check the necessary certificates that are with hostel wardens, tehsildars and others.

After the process of registration of SC and ST students for scholarships is over, the administration will take up scholarships for BC and minority welfare students.