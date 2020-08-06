Mahabubnagar: Fishlings released in Maddigatal lake

Mahabubnagar: State Animal Husbandry Principal Secretary Anitha Rajendran along with Bhootpur Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Kadire Shekar Reddy released fishlings in Maddigatla Lake in Maddigatla village in Bhootpur mandal on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said the government's initiative of releasing free fishlings will help improve the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen in the district.

She said that adequate rains filling up the lakes and ponds has helped develop fish culture in the State in a big way. Earlier, the principal secretary also inaugurated a health camp for the cattle, where in vaccine and other injections were given to the domestic animals.

"Rainy season leads to various viral and bacterial diseases among the animals. This is the right time the cattle farmers must be alert and get their animals health checkups on a regular basis," said Anitha Rajenderan.

Mahabubnagar Additional District Collector Seetarama Raju, MPDO Munni, PACS chairman Ashok Reddy, Tahsildar Chennakistanna and Sarpanch Priyanka took part in the programme.