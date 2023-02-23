Mahabubnagar: Govt spent Rs 12,000 cr on sheep distribution

Mahabubnagar: The Telangana government had spent more than Rs 12,000 crore in the last 9 years and distributed sheep benefiting 7 lakh Golla and Kuruma families in the state, said Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy while taking part in a programme distributing free de-worming medicine, on Wednesday in Wanaparthy district.

The agriculture minister stressed that after agriculture, sheep and cattle rearing are the best options that are preferred by the farmers that earn them good returns. He said today Telangana state has emerged as number one state in meat production.

The minister also highlighted that Telangana state has emerged as the world leader in fresh water fish production. "Today we have achieved remarkable success in Agriculture, sheep rearing and fish production, as part of development in the allied agriculture sector. This is possible only because of the foresight of Chief Minister KCR," he said.

The minister stressed that by distribution of subsidized sheep, the state government is aiming to provide economic empowerment of Golla and Kuruma communities.

He suggested that farmers must focus on rearing black rams which are in very high demand and it will fetch more profits.

Apart from empowering the Golla and Kuruma communities, the state government is also planning to launch various welfare schemes for them and very soon pensions and compensation for accidental injuries will also be provided to all those who cross 50 years of age.

The minister said that the state government is providing free De-worming medicine to the cattle and sheep farmers 4 times in a year and he urged them to utilize this opportunity and get benefited from it.

Gopi Babu, the 5th ward councilor, joined BRS in Pebberu in the minister's present. Later, 20 people including MRPS leaders joined the BRS party at Vanaparthi MLA camp office and were welcomed into the party by Niranjan Reddy.