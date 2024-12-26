Mahabubnagar: Grandeur marks X’mas festivities

Mahabubnagar: The festive spirit of Christmas resonated across the Mahabubnagar region on Wednesday, as churches were filled with devotees offering special prayers and celebrating the joyous occasion. The celebrations were marked by unity, devotion, and communal harmony, with people exchanging greetings and spreading the message of love and goodwill.

In Mahabubnagar town, the local MLA led the festivities by cutting a Christmas cake and extending heartfelt greetings to the Christian community in the district. Addressing the gathering, the MLA expressed his best wishes for peace, prosperity, and the blessings of Jesus Christ to be with everyone. The event saw enthusiastic participation from people of all walks of life, adding to the festive cheer.

Congress District Media Cell representative Benhar, accompanied by several Congress leaders, also took part in the celebrations. The leaders emphasised the values of compassion, unity, and service, which form the core message of Christmas.

Meanwhile, in Devarkadra, MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy joined the Christmas celebrations at a local church. He wished the people blessings from Jesus Christ, hoping for prosperity and success in all their endeavours. He highlighted the importance of the festival in fostering harmony and spreading the spirit of giving and sharing.

The celebrations were attended by a large number of devotees and residents, making the event a truly memorable one. The festive fervour was evident in the vibrant decorations, melodious carols, and acts of charity observed throughout the region. Christmas in Mahabubnagar stood as a testament to the district’s rich cultural diversity and the enduring spirit of togetherness.