Mahabubnagar: Hindu Vahini asks govt to hold Komaram Bheem's Jayanthi

Mahabubnagar: The members of Hindu Vahini in Mahabubnagar district demanded that the Jayanthi Celebrations of Tribal leader Komaram Bheem be celebrated officially in Telangana.

While speaking at a programme Abhilash Houdekar, Convener of Hindu Vahini Palamuru branch demanded the State government that steps must be taken to protect the interests of the poor Tribal and Dalit communities in the State.

"We thought that after formation of new State of Telangana the government would give highest priority to the development and welfare of Dalits and Tribal communities. However, what we have seen during the 7 years is that the Tribals and Dalits have been subjected to various atrocities and their land rights in the forest areas have been compromised and they are being forcibly taken away by the government in the name of protecting forest lands. The Telangana government had miserably failed to implement its promise of providing 3 acres of land to poor Dalits and land less Tribals. If the government is really sincere and committed for the welfare of Tribals and really wants to fulfil the aspiration of tribal leader Komaram Bheem, it must immediately fulfil its promises made for the Tribals and Dalits in the State and at the same time must celebrate the tribal leader's Jayanthi officially," said Abhilash.

Adding further Houdekar said that Komaram Bheem, the Gond tribal leader who was born on October 22, 1901 in Sankella Palli of Adilabad district had fought against the atrocities of the then Nizam rulers and wanted the natural resources accessed by the tribal like Jangal, Jameen and Jal (Forest, Land and Water) be free and there should not be any tax collection from the poor tribals. The tribal leader who fought ferociously the Nizam army was killed while fighting was killed on September 1st, 1940. However his aspirations and spirit to improve the lives of tribals have been left where they were even today, as the subsequent governments which have come to power only ignored them, observed Houdekar.

Demanding justice for the tribals in all aspects of development and for their welfare, the members of Hindu Vahini, including Aravind, District Publicity Secretary Robit Chowhan, Town President, Naresh Vice President and Venkatesh demanded the government to celebrate Komaram Bheem's Jayanthi officially and initiate steps for the implementation of all promises made by the government for the tribal development.