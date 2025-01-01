  • Menu
Mahabubnagar: JPNCE rings in NY with bash

Mahabubnagar: Jaya Prakash Narayan College of Engineering (JPNCE) welcomed the New Year with a lively celebration, highlighted by the unveiling of its 2025 New Year calendar.

The event was attended by Chair-man K S Ravi Kumar, Principal Dr P Krishnamohan, Director of R&D Dr V E Chandrasekhar, and Administrative Officer K Sandeep Kumar.

Chairman Ravi Kumar began the festivities by congratulating the students who participated in a recent placement training programme. Over the past two months, approximately 150 students were trained by Next Wave and were presented with hoodies in recognition of their achievements.

In his address, Ravi Kumar reflected on JPNCE’s notable achievements in 2024, including its NAAC Accreditation, UGC Autonomous Status, recognition by the NIRF, and a certificate of excellence from the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI).

