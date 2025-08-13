Mahabubnagar MLA Announces Free Engineering Education for 100 Poor Students

Mahabubnagar: Focused with an aim to transform the educational landscape of Mahabubnagar, local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy has announced free, high-quality engineering education for 100 underprivileged students, fully funded from his personal resources.

Speaking at a press conference held at his camp office in Mahabubnagar, the MLA said the initiative is designed for students with academic merit but without financial means. Selected candidates will be admitted under the management quota at the GK Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mahabubnagar, with all educational expenses borne by him.

“This is not just a scholarship; it is an investment in the future of Mahabubnagar,” the MLA asserted, urging students and their parents to make the most of this opportunity.

Recounting his efforts over the last 18 months, MLA Srinivas Reddy highlighted his mission to transform Mahabubnagar into a major educational centre. He successfully secured the establishment of an Engineering College and Law College under Palamuru University, and, with the support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, also brought an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) to the city. Additionally, he convinced the Chief Minister to sanction GK Institute of Engineering and Technology to cater to minority students.

Beyond higher education, the MLA is equally focused on skill development. A TASK Training Centre has been set up near the Mahabubnagar railway station to prepare youth for the job market. In collaboration with Amara Raja Batteries, an Amara Raja Skill Development Centre has been inaugurated at the IT Park premises in Divitipally.

Initially, three courses have been launched at the skill development centre, with plans to train 200 students every three months. “Over the next four to five years, GK Institute of Engineering and Technology could see enrolment soar to 10,000 students across various courses, attracting large corporate companies to our city,” the MLA predicted.

The MLA appealed to industrialists, employees, businessmen, and educated individuals in the district to join hands in such social welfare programs, ensuring that the benefits reach the maximum number of deserving students.

The event was attended by MUDA Chairman Laxman Yadav, District Library Chairman Mallu Narasimha Reddy, Market Committee Vice Chairman Pedda Vijay Kumar, CJ Benahar, former municipal councillors, and several other dignitaries.