Mahabubnagar: MPP Dr Kadire Sekhar Reddy assures farmers of crop loss compensation

Mahabubnagar: The hopes of thousands of paddy and cotton farmers across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district of getting better harvest this season were dashed to the ground due to the heavy rains for the past five days across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Local Congress leaders alleged the government of its insensitive attitude to rescue the farmers while Bhoothpur TRS MPP Dr Kadire Sekhar Reddy refuted the allegations and said that the State government was committed and determined to uplift the farmers and doing all that is needed for the betterment of the farming sector across the State.

Sekhar Reddy alleged that the Opposition parties were trying to score political points over small and silly issues. The government has already taken cognizance of crop loss due to incessant rains for the past few days and agriculture and revenue officials were in the process of assessing crop loss.

The matter will be taken up with the MLA concerned, Ministers and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and very soon all the farmers, who lost their crops due to rains and floods, will be compensated accordingly, he assured.

Later the Bhootpur MPP visited crop damage areas in various villages in the mandal and assured that all those farmers will be compensated and there is no need to worry.

Sarpanch Priyanka, MPTC Padma Balaswamy, vice-sarpanch Ghouse and other TRS leaders Sudahrshan Goud, Narayana, Parvatalu, Beemaiah and farmers took part in the programme.

District agriculture officer Y Sucharitha said that thousands of acres of paddy and cotton fields were inundated as several lakes, ponds and rivulets were overflowing after the heavy rains in Palamuru region.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said this year there have been copious rains and all the lakes, ponds and reservoirs are filled up to the brim and overflowing. Farmers were at loss in Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts and the damage will be assessed soon and necessary compensation package will be announced to the farmers, who lost their crops, the Minister assured.