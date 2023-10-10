Mahabubnagar: New GP building inaugurated

Mahabubnagar: In a welcome move, village Sarpanch Janampalli Sasikala Reddy inaugurated the new gram panchayat building in Ranga Reddyguda village of Rajapur mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sarpanch expressed her happiness on the day. She said that with the support of the people and well-wishers, she was able to bring in developments to the village. However, she sought more funds from the government for taking up other development activities and to complete the pending works in the village.

MPTC Sunitha Srinivas Nayak, Deputy Sarpanch Ramulu Goud, Ward Numbers B Narasimhulu, Rajasekhar, Venkataiah, Sharada, Anitha, B Lakshmi, Jayamma, Co-option members Pandari Venkataiah and others participated in the inaugural programme.