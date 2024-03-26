Live
Mahabubnagar: Painting the town with joy
Mahabubnagar: The festive spirit of Holi swept through Kukuntla village in Devarkadra constituency on Monday, as residents embraced the colourful traditions with zeal and grandeur. Children and elders alike joined in the jubilant festivities, immersing themselves in the joyous occasion.
“We wish a happy Holi festive celebration to all the people of Kukuntla village. Let this festival of colors bring in new joy and happiness to each and every individual,” expressed Police Bomma Sainath of Kukuntla village, extending warm wishes to the community.
As the day progressed, the spirit of unity and togetherness shone brightly in Kukuntla village. Residents exchanged sweets and heartfelt wishes, strengthening bonds within the community and fostering a sense of belonging.