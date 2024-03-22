Mahabubnagar: Sampath cries quid pro quo over denial of ticket

Mahabubnagar : The internal strife within the Congress party over the Nagarkurnool MP ticket has reached a boiling point, with former Alampur MLA and AICC member Sampath Kumar penning a letter to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, decrying what he terms as injustices orchestrated against him.

In a detailed communication to Sonia Gandhi, Sampath alleges a clandestine agreement between Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and the Minister for Information and Public Relations, suggesting a quid pro quo arrangement involving the Khammam and Nagarkurnool MP tickets.

According to sources familiar with the content of the letter, it is purported that the Khammam MP ticket was initially sought by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for his wife, Nandini. However, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s intervention allegedly led to the denial of the ticket to Nandini, with the ticket subsequently granted to Reddy’s brother, Prasad Reddy.

In light of this development, it is speculated that as per an earlier agreement within the Congress coterie leadership from Khammam, the Nagarkurnool ticket is likely to be offered to Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s brother, Dr Mallu Ravi.

Sampath Kumar’s letter emphasises the demographic composition of the Nagarkurnool constituency, predominantly inhabited by the Madiga community, of which he is a representative. He argues that his candidacy is justified given his alignment with the majority community in the region, contrasting Dr Mallu Ravi’s affiliation with the Mala community, which constitutes a smaller portion of the electorate.

While internal sources suggest a near-final decision to grant the Nagarkurnool ticket to Dr Mallu Ravi, Sampath is actively lobbying to secure his candidacy. He underscores his local roots and strong community ties, positioning himself as the more suitable choice compared to. Ravi, whom he labels as an outsider.

Despite the brewing tensions and competing claims, the Congress leadership’s ultimate decision on the Nagarkurnool MP ticket remains eagerly awaited, as the party grapples with the delicate balance of political allegiances and community representation in the region.