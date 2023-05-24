Mahabubnagar: SBI official felicitated on promotion

Mahabubnagar:: K Sesha Phani, Chief Manager of State Bank of India, Badepally branch in Jadcherla Municipality has been promoted as Assistant General Manager (AGM) and has been posted to Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

To this, effect, the local leaders including vice chairman of Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) Badepally and others felicitated the outgoing bank manager and wished him a bright future ahead. They recollected the services and cooperation extended by the bank manager for the local public in Badepally.

Along with VC of AMC Badepally Mohammed Mujibur Rahman, Mohammed Shabbir Ali, Mohammed Nusrat Ali and others garlanded the outgoing chief manager and conveyed their gratitude to the bank official for his long-term service to the people at the Badepally branch.