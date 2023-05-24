Live
- Pavan Datta of Tirupati secures 22nd rank in Civil Services
- Tirupati: TDP stages protest against power cuts, tariff hike
- Latest technology to be used to beef up security at Tirumala
- Hyderabad: City banks bereft of rush over exchange of Rs 2,000 notes
- Mahbubanagar: MV Raman School students bag top marks in CBSE 10 results
- Wanaparthy: Work of 59 health centres, 38 village dispensary sub-centres on
- Khammam: Officials told to finish renovation works before reopening of schools
- New Delhi: Government plans to link birth, death data with electoral rolls
- Narayanpet: SP jubilant over daughter’s feat in Civils
- New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' of drivers
Mahabubnagar: SBI official felicitated on promotion
Mahabubnagar:: K Sesha Phani, Chief Manager of State Bank of India, Badepally branch in Jadcherla Municipality has been promoted as Assistant General...
Mahabubnagar:: K Sesha Phani, Chief Manager of State Bank of India, Badepally branch in Jadcherla Municipality has been promoted as Assistant General Manager (AGM) and has been posted to Nalgonda district on Tuesday.
To this, effect, the local leaders including vice chairman of Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) Badepally and others felicitated the outgoing bank manager and wished him a bright future ahead. They recollected the services and cooperation extended by the bank manager for the local public in Badepally.
Along with VC of AMC Badepally Mohammed Mujibur Rahman, Mohammed Shabbir Ali, Mohammed Nusrat Ali and others garlanded the outgoing chief manager and conveyed their gratitude to the bank official for his long-term service to the people at the Badepally branch.