  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mahabubnagar: SBI official felicitated on promotion

Mahabubnagar: SBI official felicitated on promotion
x
Highlights

Mahabubnagar:: K Sesha Phani, Chief Manager of State Bank of India, Badepally branch in Jadcherla Municipality has been promoted as Assistant General...

Mahabubnagar:: K Sesha Phani, Chief Manager of State Bank of India, Badepally branch in Jadcherla Municipality has been promoted as Assistant General Manager (AGM) and has been posted to Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

To this, effect, the local leaders including vice chairman of Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) Badepally and others felicitated the outgoing bank manager and wished him a bright future ahead. They recollected the services and cooperation extended by the bank manager for the local public in Badepally.

Along with VC of AMC Badepally Mohammed Mujibur Rahman, Mohammed Shabbir Ali, Mohammed Nusrat Ali and others garlanded the outgoing chief manager and conveyed their gratitude to the bank official for his long-term service to the people at the Badepally branch.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X