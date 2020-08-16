Mahabubnagar: Woman calls for help as rain shreds her house

Mahabubnagar: Continuous downpour for the past four days lead to the collapse of a house in Fazal Banda colony of Jadcherla mandal in Mahabubnagar district on Saturday.

However, fortunately, the two inmates that included a woman and her son escaped safely unhurt. The house owner Jainunnisa Begum (75) who lives along with her son, is a poor woman with no source of income.

With the collapse of their small house, the duo has been forced to live outside in the open with no proper shelter.

"My small house with a hall and a room has collapsed this morning at 6 am due to heavy rains. Fortunately, we escaped unhurt as we were already awake when the side wall of the house developed cracks, after which it fell.

By that time we came out of the house and saved our lives. I request the Mandal Revenue officer, District Collector and local MLA to extend help so that my house is restored," said Jainunnisa Begum.