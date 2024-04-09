‘Mahalakshmi’ helped women save Rs 1,177cr in 4 months

Hyderabad: The Congress government scheme, the Mahalakshmi free bus ride for women in Telangana, has emerged as a relief for women and third genders across the State, saving them over Rs 1,177 crore in just four months. The scheme, launched on December 9, 2023, resulted in a surge in patronage of TSRTC buses. Initially, around 14 lakh women daily availed the complimentary travel facility. Since then, the number has increased, with an average of 29.67 lakh women commuting daily by bus. According to TSRTC, as of April 7, the corporation issued zero tickets worth Rs 1,177 crore, an estimated savings for women. Since the scheme's launch, the number of women passengers has steadily increased: 26.99 lakh in December, 28.10 lakh in January, 30.56 lakh in February, and 31.42 lakh in March.

In Hyderabad, approximately six lakh women commute daily under the complimentary bus travel scheme. Previously, women spent up to Rs 1,500 on bus passes and fares. This initiative has transformed commuting for women, contributing significantly to economic empowerment. The Mahalakshmi scheme enables free travel on TSRTC buses for girls, women, and transgender individuals of all ages domiciled in Telangana.

Women, girls, and third genders are allowed to travel for free anywhere within the borders of the State on city ordinary, metro express, palle velugu, and express bus services.