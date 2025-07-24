Mahalakshmi scheme empowered women, avers Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Wednesday that the government has consistently reimbursed the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) for zero-fare tickets issued under the popular Mahalakshmi scheme, an initiative he stated is significantly bolstering the Corporation’s financial health. During celebrations marking the issuance of 200 crore zero tickets, the Minister formally presented a cheque for Rs 6,680 crore to the Corporation.

The grand celebrations took place on Wednesday at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS). The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Together, they felicitated women utilising the Mahalakshmi free bus travel facility and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the RTC staff.

Bhatti Vikramarka further announced that since the current government took office, the Corporation has acquired 2,400 new buses. He emphasised that TGSRTC is actively pursuing the procurement of an additional 2,800 electric buses, a move aimed at transforming Hyderabad into a pollution-free city. He highlighted that electric buses already constitute 11 per cent of the existing fleet.

The Deputy Chief Minister also underscored that the scheme not only provides free travel but has also empowered women by facilitating their involvement as bus owners. He assured comprehensive government support for the RTC.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended his congratulations to the RTC staff for the successful implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, noting its deep integration into the daily lives of women across the state. To commemorate women completing 200 crore journeys, he announced that grand celebrations are planned across 97 depots and 324 bus stations statewide. Prabhakar also stressed that TGSRTC is prioritising improved transport facilities for passengers and enhancing the welfare of its employees.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reiterated that the free bus travel initiative will not only reduce travel costs for women but will also yield significant advantages for the RTC.

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar announced that the Mahalakshmi scheme is currently operational across 7,913 buses, with an impressive average of 3.5 million women utilising these services daily. He highlighted a remarkable surge in the occupancy ratio (OR), which has risen from 69% prior to the scheme’s launch to an impressive 97%. Sajjanar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the RTC staff for their pivotal role in the scheme’s successful implementation.

Special Principal Secretary of the Transport Department Vikas Raj, Hyderabad Collector Dasari Harichandan, RTC Executive Directors Munishekhar, Khusroshah Khan, Rajasekhar, Venkanna, and Finance Advisor Vijayapushfa were also in attendance.