Maharastra Builders hails Telangana govt on fast pace development

Builders and developers from Maharashtra extolled the Telangana government for registering fast pace development in all sectors particularly infrastructure and creation of the best eco system for technology promotion.

A delegation of 250 representatives from real estate organizations in Maharashtra was on a three-day visit to Hyderabad to study the progress made by Telangana, with a special focus on the development of Hyderabad city.

State MA&UD Minister KTR met the delegation at T-Hub and gave a detailed presentation on the programs taken up by the Government of Telangana over the past ten years to transform Hyderabad into a global city.

Maharashtra CREDAI Pramod Khairnar and Vice PresidentSunil Kothwal said that Telangana government registered excellent growth in all sectors and stood as a role model for the country.

