Mahbubnagar: 228 copper coins of Nizam era found in Balanagar

Mahbubnagar: As many as 228 copper coins of Nizam era were found during the digging trenches in Nandaram village of Balanagar mandal on Monday.

Going into the details, the workers from Nandaram village were given the works of digging trenches alongside the road under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in Nandaram village. While they were digging the earth, they stumbled upon an unexpected treasure of copper coins of Nizam period.

Soon after the news of finding of the old copper coins spread, the Balanagar tahsildar immediately rushed to the spot along with experts and officials from the Revenue department and enquired about the digging of the area and also inspected the region of excavation.

"As per the information from the MGNREGS workers at Nandaram village, we visited the area and tried to find out the region of excavation and digging of the finding. We have taken the 228 copper coins found in the digging sent it to the Archeological department for further investigation of the findings. It is learned that the copper coins are of Nizam period, however, we are not sure the exact period when these coins were in use. Only the archeological experts will give more inputs on the findings," said Srinivas, Balanagar mandal tahsildar.