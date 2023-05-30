Mahbubnagar: Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka said flays BRS government over delayed paddy procurement

Mahbubnagar : Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandhrashekar Rao, Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the government has miserably failed in the timely procurement of paddy from the poor farmers who are sleeping on the roads with heaps of paddy around them.

The CLP leader particular criticised the local MLAs who are doing nothing to alleviate the problem of paddy farmers.

The Congress leader also slammed the State for taking thousands of acres of lands from farmers forcibly in the name of projects and paying them peanuts for the same.

While addressing a public meeting at Gaggalapalli in Nagarkurnool district as part of his 74th day people’s March padayatra on Monday, the CLP leader warned that if the poor farmers are harassed by taking their lands forcefully by not paying proper compensation, the Congress party will see the end of BRS government. “If Congress party comes to power, we will restore the lands taken by government forcibly from the farmers,” he observed.

Earlier Bhatti hoisted the Congress party flag as part of People’s March at Gaggalapalli village in Nagarkurnool constituency on Monday.

Addressing a street corner meeting in the village along with TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi said that it was wicked on the part of the BRS government to block 200 acres of land given to Dalits and tribals in survey No 183 of the village under Dharani. ‘Better be wary of coming anywhere near the lands distributed to Dalits and tribals,” he warned the BRS government.

Adding further the CLP leader said that the Chief Minister KCR had promised to give three acres of land to each Dalit soon after TRS formed government but failed to implement his promise.