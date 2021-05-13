Mahbubnagar: Cops oversee strict implementation of lockdown

Mahbubnagar: Police teams across erstwhile Palamuru district implemented strict lockdown and stopped movement of people unless it was an emergency. Hotels, restuarants, grocery stores, parks and all public places remained off limits after the lockdown timings.

In Gadwal district, police kept a strict vigil by announcing through mikes and patrolling the streets and colonies. They urged people to come out with a credible reason and only under the exigency.

"As per the government's instruction, all sorts of commercial activities have been banned for 20 hours for 10 days. Therefore, for the safety of the public, it is important that every individual abides by the lockdown norms. Anyone who violates willfully would be taken to task," Ranjan Ratan Kumar, Gadwal Superintendent of Police warned.

Later, the police teams patrolled near New Bus Stand, YSR Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Dharoor Road, Santa Bazar, Momeen Mohalla, Outer Ring Road, Ieja Road, Market Yard, Rajiv Marg, Nadi Agraharam Road, Old Housing Board and Dam Road in the district headquarters and ensured all shops were shut and no movement of public was seen on the streets.

However, the police advised the public to make sure they collect all their necessary things during morning hours between 6 and 10 am and urged them to cooperate with the police, so that the police need not take stringent measures to curb largescale gatherings during lockdown hours.

The SP said that those who were in emergency and those who wanted to go from one State to the other could avail police permit through e-pass system and anyone who required such permission need to log into htts://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/. Meanwhile, similar scenes of lockdown were also seen in Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts, where the SPs of the respective districts

monitored and supervised

the lockdown restrictions on Wednesday.