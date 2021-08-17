Mahbubnagar: Expedite R&R works for Udandapur evacuees

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao directed the revenue and irrigation department officials to focus and expedite relief and rehabilitation works for the evacuees of the ongoing Udandapur reservoir in the district.

He discussed the status of the works of various ongoing projects in the district with the officials of various departments through video conference on Tuesday. Also, he reviewed the issues and problems being faced in land acquisition for projects like Udandapur reservoir, constructed as part of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRRLI), national highway expansion, doubling of railway lines and others.

The Collector asked the revenue officials to expedite land acquisition process by meeting all the necessary government guidelines and ensure the projects would be completed at the appointed time. Specifically he stressed on land acquisition process of the ongoing Udandapur reservoir in the district, as the government had already allocated Rs 132 crore for taking up relief and rehabilitation works for the oustees of the reservoir. The officials were told to complete the preparation of plot layouts and construction of roads, drains, water tanks, schools and other necessary works for rehabilitation of people of two major villages and eight small Thandas and hamlets, which are being submerged under Udandapur reservoir.

Collector Venkat Rao said that they were taking all necessary steps to make sure Udandapur reservoir works would be completed within the time limit. Already more than 95% of land acquisition was completed and works are going on at the reservoir site, he added.

Informing that they have received layouts of rehabilitation sites from the tahsildar, he said that soon after getting approval for all these layouts from the Additional Revenue Collector, tenders would be called for and works will be taken up.

The district authorities have decided to hold a meeting on R&R works at Jadcherla on Wednesday (August 18) and all pending payments, if any to be disposed of to farmers for acquiring their lands, will be completed.