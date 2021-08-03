Mahbubnagar: Former MP Jithender Reddy celebrates his father's birth anniversary

Mahbubnagar: Ex MP Jithender Reddy along with his son and BJP Youth leader AP Mithun Reddy fondly remembered and celebrated his father AP Rama Chandra Reddy's birth anniversary here on Monday.

AP Mithun Reddy paid tributes to his grandfather and remembered the virtues his grandfather taught him. Later, Mithun Reddy distributed fruits, blankets and other essentials to the students of Red Cross Orphan Centre as part of AP Ramachandra Reddy Jayanti celebrations in the district centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Mithun Reddy said that his grandfather shared the weapon of undisturbed smile and gave the strength of fighting spirit.

He added that he learnt the lessons of not failing to keep up the word and inherited his grandfather's ambitions. AP Mithun Reddy's son Nihan Reddy, Janak Singh, Nataraju, Red Cross Orphan Centre authorities and others were present.