Mahbubnagar: Harish Rao inaugurates 100-bed hospital in Jadhcerla

Mahbubnagar : Health Minister T Harish Rao along with local MLA Dr C Laxma Reddy, Minister V. Srinivas Goud inagurated the newly constructed 100 bed Area Hospital in Jadcherla on Saturday.

While speaking on the occasion the Health Minister said that the government is giving highest priority to improving the public health infrastructure in the State and as part of this, apart from renovating and equipping all the existing government hospitals including PHCs, CHCs, Area and district hospitals, we are also expanding health infrastructure by constructing 100-bed hospitals in each every constituency.

The 100-bed hospital in Jadcherla is built at a cost of Rs 30 crore and it is going to provide high quality health services to the people of Jadhcerla constituency and surrounding areas.

Adding further the Health Minister informed that the newly constructed health centre is equipped with all facilities, especially emergency, ICU, dialysis, gynaecological, paediatric and ICU facilities are provided at the Hospital to serve the needs of the patients.

Enumerating on various health care initiatives taken up in Mahabubnagar district during the past 9 years after the formation of new State of Telangana, Haraish Rao said that it is the first district in the entire State to have the first government medical college. After the reorganisation of the old district, today the erstwhile Mahbubnagar is having 5 new government medical colleges each in Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal district.

In the coming days the State government of Telangana has decided to build 500-bed hospitals in each constituency.