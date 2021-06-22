Mahbubnagar : Make yoga part of life says Collector Venkat Rao

Mahbubnagar : Stressing that practicing Yoga helps an individual to improve body, soul and brain, District Collector S Venkat Rao suggested people to make yoga a part of their life and to perform yoga every day to keep healthy and fit both physically and mentally.

He participated in the International Yoga Day programme at district Collectorate office here on Monday, organised with the help of Ayush department.

The Collector said though Yoga was developed in India, many people in our country are yet to know about its importance, but on the other hand people in highly developed western countries like America and Europe have recognised the importance of Yoga and gaining health benefits by practicing it.

Highlighting that some of the leading corporate companies have made yoga practice compulsory in their organisations to keep their employees healthy and fit, he suggested that everyone should make yoga practice as their daily routine.

Revenue additional collector Seetaramarao, District Revenue Officer K Swarnalatha, yoga teachers Anjaneilu and Aruna Jyothi and other senior officials from various departments took part in the programme.