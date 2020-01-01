Mahbubnagar: Marikal ZPHS teacher Balalingaiah gets certificate of appreciation

Mahbubnagar: Senior Teacher Balalingaiah from Zillah Parishad High School Marikal received appreciation certification for his dedicated service and creating awareness on consumer rights by organising various awareness programmes in the district.



Balalingaiah is also serving as Convenor for Mahbubnagar District Consumer Forum and has been creating awareness on the rights of consumers through various programmes. Recently he has also penned a book on 'Rights of consumers in Modern day' and the same was released by the hands of Shirish, member of National Commission for Consumer affairs New Delhi, at a programme organised at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad recently. "Getting recognition at the national level is a great honour and this gives me more strength and encouragement to do more for the welfare of consumers and for their rights," Balalingaiah said.