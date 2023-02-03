Mahbubnagar: Officials give rousing send-off to Collector Venkat Rao

Mahbubnagar: Collectorate staff, heads of various departments, media members and general public bid a grand farewell to outgoing district Collector S Venkat Rao on Wednesday.

Earlier the members of district Employees Union of Mahabubnagar held a farewell meeting at the new district Collectorate complex gave farewell to S Venkat Rao and additional Collector Nandlal Pawar.

While speaking on the occasion, many officials recollected their working experiences with the district Collector and praised him for playing a vital role in ensuring that all the government priority programmes are implemented effectively in the district.

Speaking on the occasion the newly-appointed district Collector G Ravi Nayak said that though he had no direct experience of working in Mahabubnagar in the past, but he knew the condition of this district a decade ago and when compares the same with that of the present situation, he observed a lot of development in the district and this is definitely possible only with the continuous dedication and commitment of the officials and the public representatives and the people at large, who had cooperated and coordinated with each other to achieve the set targets of development in the district.

"In the past Mahabubnagar was known for widespread migration of people. Drought, famine, unemployment, poverty and illiteracy were ruining the people of this district. But, with vision and strong resolve to bring a complete change in the lives of people of this district by the local MLA and Excise minister Dr. V. Srinivas Goud, under the able and visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, today Palamuru region has been witnessing a complete transformation," said Collector Ravi Nayak.