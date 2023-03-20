Mahbubnagar: Only Congress can resolve people's problems

Mahbubnagar: The sufferings of the poor in the country and in Telangana will end only with Congress party, stressed Goa PCC president Girish Chodonkar here on Sunday while taking part in the Haath-Se-Haath Jodo Yatra in Mahbubnagar on Sunday.

The Goa PCC president said that the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra of Congress party is exposing the failures of the Central and State governments. He added that the main objective of this yatra is to explain about the anti-people and anti-poor policies of both the State and Central governments to the people and at the same time convey the Congress party's plan and Rahul Gandhi's message to every corner of the State.

Slamming at the atrocious and corrupt rule of the BRS government in Telangana Chodonkar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao betrayed the people of the state by standing on his promise of giving three acres of land to Dalits, make a Dalit the Chief Minister, waiving off loans to farmers, and giving jobs to domestic workers.

He also did not spare the Modi government at the Centre and said that the BJP government deceived the public of brining black money in the Swiss bank and promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the account of the poor, after getting votes and coming to poor, they have forgotten their promises and started looting the country in the name of Make in India and handing over all the government public sector companies to one person Adani. He also said that under Modi government the unemployed are the most impacted as they blindly believed the Modi government's promise of jobs to crores of youth every year in the country.

Girish Chodonkar lashed out at the behavior of the Central and State governments stating that they have incurred heavy debts and emptied the exchequer. During the Telangana movement, KCR said that his goal was to establish new Telangana state, and promised not to involve his family but after the formation of Telangana, he gave positions to his son, daughter, son-in-law and nephew and continued the family rule and remained the chief minister. Later, the District Congress president G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) said that MLC Kavitha was involved in liquor scam in Delhi as the corruption done in Telangana by the Chief Minister's family members.

GMR also alleged that the followers of Minister KTR were involved in the TSPSC paper leak scandle and demanded the government to immediately hand over the investigation of the case to CBI. TPCC vice president Jagadishwar Rao, TPCC general secretary Vinod Garu, Sanjeev Mudiraj Garu, Katam Pradeep Kumar Goud, District Congress general secretary Siraj Qadri, Town Congress president Laxman Yadav and other Congress leaders participated in the programme.