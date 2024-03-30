Mahender Reddy, Ranjith Reddy should receive Oscar: KTR

Hyderabad: Reacting to the party leaders P Mahender Reddy and G Ranjith Reddy joining the Congress party, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Friday that the duo should get an Oscar award for their acting skills.

The BRS leader made these comments during the Chevella Lok Sabha meeting on Friday. Rama Rao recalled an incident when he, along with Mahender Reddy and Ranjith Reddy, were going to a meeting in Chevella and doubts were being raised about both leaders joining Congress. “When Mahender Reddy was asked to clarify, he said there were allegations against him and Ranjith Reddy.

He added that they both are not leaving the party,” said Rama Rao, adding both left the party. Both should be awarded an Oscar for enacting dramas regarding not leaving BRS. He also said that he would not have allowed these leaders to leave if he had any idea that they were planning to leave.