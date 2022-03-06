Mahender-Rohit fight for supremacy in Tandur

Rangareddy: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi stares at some big challenges this year as it faces problems growing among the party leaders in their respective constituencies. Although the party leadership is confident of winning maximum number of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, the party leadership is also worried about the fights among few of its leaders for their supremacy in their own constituencies. As per the reports from the party cadre of few areas, things do not seem to be smooth with group wars.

According to the reports, there are many such instances in the past but the leaders are now raising their voice in public against their counterpart. The Tandur constituency has been main centre of all differences within the party.

Recently, a war of words was erupted among TRS leaders, the incident happened between the supporters of sitting MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy and the ex minister and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy in the presence of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. Sabitha tried to calm and unite the two groups. It is known that the group wars have been going on for some time between MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy.

Rohit Reddy, who contested from the Congress in the 2018 elections, defeated Mahender Reddy, who contested from the TRS. In the aftermath, Rohit Reddy joined TRS party. However, Patnam Mahender Reddy is confident that the TRS leadership will give him chance to contest from Tandur constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.