Mahesh Kumar sees Cong wave in urban body polls

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday exuded confidence that the ruling Congress party is headed to sweep the municipal elections across the state.

Reviewing polling trends in 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, he stated that Congress is poised to secure nearly 90 per cent of the municipalities and corporations, reflecting what he described as a strong endorsement of the state government’s governance and welfare agenda. According to Mahesh Goud, urban voters have backed the development and welfare initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He said the government’s swift decision-making, transparent administration, and commitment to social justice have strengthened public trust in the Congress party.

“The trends indicate that people are satisfied with the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the state government,” he said.

Mahesh Goud attributed the party’s expected performance to the effective implementation of the six- guarantees, free bus travel for women, farm loan waivers, the Indiramma housing scheme, and special allocations for urban development.

He also highlighted the government’s focus on strengthening urban infrastructure, including improvements in roads, drainage systems, drinking water supply, and sanitation facilities. These measures, he said, created a positive sentiment among voters in municipal areas. Stating that the people’s mandate brings greater responsibility, the TPCC chief said the party would ensure transparent governance and implement development programmes in every municipality and corporation with active public participation.

“The support extended by the people increases our accountability. We will continue to work with dedication to meet their expectations,” he said. Mahesh Goud also criticised opposition parties, alleging that attempts to spread misinformation had been rejected by voters.

“People have dismissed false propaganda. The Congress government stands by its promises, and resolving public issues remains our top priority,” he asserted.

He congratulated party leaders, candidates, and grassroots workers for their efforts in the elections and thanked party cadres for their dedication during the campaign.