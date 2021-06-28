Maheshwaram: Stone laid for lake beautification works

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with local corporator Swapna Venkat Reddy laid the foundation stone for beautification works of Pochamma Kunta Lake and Komatikunta Lake in Badangpet Corporation on Sunday.

The beautification of lakes would be carried out in the fourth division of Badangpet Municipal Corporation with funds of Rs 2 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that by modernising the lakes, people would be able to get out safely without being exposed to the threat of floods.

The lakes and ponds have been under development since the TRS government came to power, the Minister said. She also said people can spend their free and pleasant time with their families near the lake. Mayor Parijata Narasimha Reddy, TRS leaders and activists were present.

