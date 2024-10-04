Mahila Cong leaders burn effigy of KTR

Hyderabad: Protesting against the BRS working president K T Rama Rao’s statements against women leaders of the Congress party, the Mahila Congress leaders staged a protest at Nampally.

They also burnt the effigy of the former IT Minister on Thursday. The protest was organised in response to the minister’s silence over the offensive social media posts against the Minister Konda Surekha and his belittling of women availing of the free bus service of RTC.

The Congress party’s women workers raised slogans against KTR, accusing him of degrading the women with his remarks.

The demonstration caused a brief disruption in traffic around the area as the protesters expressed their outrage. Police were also deployed to maintain order and ensure safety during the protest