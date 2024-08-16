Live
- Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, Significance, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi
- Sutraa Fashion & Lifestyle Celebrates High Fashion
- Congress ready for Assembly polls, says Pawan Khera; skirts question on Rahul’s foreign tour.
- Google Sheets Introduces One-Click Table Creation and Intelligent Formatting
- Australian health authorities issue warning over rising mpox infections
- YoYo Honey Singh announces international album ‘Glory’
- KAPOW! Revolutionising Indian music with bold new releases and ambitious projects
- Kejriwal modern day freedom fighter: Gahlot
- Tiger escapes from Sariska reserve, attacks five in Raj
- IIT professor duped of `12L, held under ‘digital arrest’ by cyber fraudsters
Just In
Mahila Shakti Canteen opens
Mancherial: Government Advisor (Protocol and Public Relations) Harikara Venugopal Rao inaugurated the Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen at the Integrated...
Mancherial: Government Advisor (Protocol and Public Relations) Harikara Venugopal Rao inaugurated the Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen at the Integrated District Office Complex in Naspur, Mancherial district on Thursday. The canteen was established with loan assistance of Rs 6 lakh under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme.
Speaking on the occasion, Venugopal Rao said that the government is providing financial assistance to women through the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme to promote their economic development. He urged women to take advantage of this opportunity and become economically self-reliant.
He also informed me that additional services such as photocopying, lamination, and stationery would be available at the Me-Seva center under the Mahila Shakti scheme. He advised the members of gram sabhas and mahila samakhyas to conduct regular audits of their organizations.
The programme was attended by District Collector Kumar Deepak, District Forest Officer Shiv Ashish Singh, Depuity Commissioner of Police A Bhaskar, and other officials.