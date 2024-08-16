Mahila Shakti Canteen opens

Mancherial: Government Advisor (Protocol and Public Relations) Harikara Venugopal Rao inaugurated the Indira Mahila Shakti Canteen at the Integrated District Office Complex in Naspur, Mancherial district on Thursday. The canteen was established with loan assistance of Rs 6 lakh under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Venugopal Rao said that the government is providing financial assistance to women through the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme to promote their economic development. He urged women to take advantage of this opportunity and become economically self-reliant.

He also informed me that additional services such as photocopying, lamination, and stationery would be available at the Me-Seva center under the Mahila Shakti scheme. He advised the members of gram sabhas and mahila samakhyas to conduct regular audits of their organizations.

The programme was attended by District Collector Kumar Deepak, District Forest Officer Shiv Ashish Singh, Depuity Commissioner of Police A Bhaskar, and other officials.