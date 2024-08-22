Mahila Shakti scheme progress reviewed

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B M Santosh has instructed officials to ensure effective execution of the Mahila Shakti Scheme. On Wednesday, a review meeting was held on the progress of Mahila Shakti initiatives. The meeting was attended by bankers and officials from relevant departments.



During the meeting, the Collector highlighted the need for coordinated efforts among officials to achieve the targets set under the Mahila Shakti Scheme across all mandals of the district. He emphasised the importance of focusing on various segments such as micro-enterprises, school uniform stitching units, backyard poultry, poultry mother units, food processing units, and milk parlors. He reviewed the monthly identification, establishment of units, targets, and progress on a mandal-wise basis.

The Collector instructed that mandal-level plans be prepared to ensure the setting up of units and the consolidation of bank loans in accordance with the scheme’s goals. He stressed the need for accurate and detailed progress reports, with the possibility of field visits if required. He directed APDs and DPMs to work diligently and effectively, ensuring no lapses in the implementation process, and to contribute to the overall empowerment of women in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector and DRDO Narsinga Rao, LDM Ayyappa Reddy, Additional DRDO Narasimhulu, District Project Managers Vilas Rao and Rammurthy, and others besides the members of Mahila Shakti groups.