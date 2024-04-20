Live
Just In
Mahindra University signs MoU on sustainability practices
Hyderabad: Mahindra University and Rockwell Automation Inc., signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to train students in areas of sustainability practices.
The partnership will develop a collaborative framework to create, implement, and promote a comprehensive ‘Climate Solutions’ course. The goal is to equip students with skills and knowledge in sustainability practices. The collaboration will cover the development of a comprehensive curriculum crafted to include fundamental sustainability concepts, methodologies, and real-world applications.
In addition, the partnership will establish a climate solutions laboratory that will offer students hands-on experience with advanced technologies. Outside of academia, joint research efforts will delve into pressing sustainability issues, foster innovation, and provide effective solutions, said a senior officer of Mahindra University.